Maternity leave Gov’t funding mulled

The Government is studying if it can subsidise part of the cost to extend maternity leave to 14 weeks.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong made the statement today, saying the extra salary employers would have to pay is one of the biggest challenges in implementing such a change.

“For most places in the world, most of those parental leaves are financed by a kind of social insurance, which is normally paid by both employers and employees in terms of insurance.

“In Hong Kong, we don't have a social insurance for that particular purpose. So, we are examining the lessons that we can learn from other countries, where the Government will pay part of the cost in maternity leave, but the details are yet to be available.”

The Government has proposed increasing statutory maternity leave from the current 10 weeks to 14.

Dr Law said he hopes the study can be completed by the end of the year.