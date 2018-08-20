HK wins first medal at Jakarta games

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah congratulates Stephanie Au (first left), Camille Lily Cheng (second left), Sze Hang-yu (first right) and Tam Hoi-lam (second right).

Four Hong Kong swimmers won bronze in the Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay of the Asian Games today.

This is the first medal the Hong Kong delegation has won at the games being held in Jakarta and Palembang.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah congratulated swimmers Stephanie Au, Camille Lily Cheng, Sze Hang-yu and Tam Hoi-lam.

Mr Lau, who is visiting Jakarta, said: “The four Hong Kong swimming athletes excelled in the competition and brought out their best in technique.

“Their great achievement at the beginning of the Asian Games has boosted the morale of the Hong Kong delegation.

“It was my honour to witness the moment and see the importance of our cheering for athletes. Our outstanding athletes deserve the support of all Hong Kong people.”

Mr Lau today cheered on Hong Kong athletes in fencing, softball, badminton and basketball competitions.

He also had lunch with Hong Kong youths participating in internship programmes in Jakarta.