1 new Dengue case reported

One more person has contracted Dengue fever, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing this year's total number of local Dengue cases to 16.



The new case involves a 52-year-old man who lives in Cheung Chau and works in Lai Chi Kok.



He fell ill on August 15, and during the incubation period, he made a day-trip to Dongguan in Guangdong.



His home contacts have remained asymptomatic and have been put under medical surveillance.



Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said the patient had not been to Lion Rock Park and his blood sample tested positive for Dengue virus serotype 3. The previous 15 cases tested positive for serotype 1.



Dr Wong said the difference indicates there is more than one source of infection.



The centre is investigating the case and will arrange a health talk in Cheung Chau with the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department.



The department conducted an anti-mosquito exercise near the patient’s residence today.



