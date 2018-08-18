4 more Dengue cases reported

Four more people have contracted Dengue fever, the Centre for Health Protection said today, bringing the total number of local Dengue cases to 15 this year.

The new cases involve two men and two women aged between 55 and 69. Their home contacts have remained asymptomatic and have been put under medical surveillance.

The four patients live in Tsing Yi and Wong Tai Sin. Two of them work at Lion Rock Park and the other two took walks in the park during the incubation period.

The centre is investigating the cases and working closely with the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department to prevent a possible spread of infection.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department and Home Affairs Department are also following up on the matter.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict environmental hygiene, mosquito control and personal protective measures.

People who have visited Lion Rock Park should apply insect repellent for 14 days from their last visit to prevent a secondary spread of the disease.

Two talks on Dengue fever will be held in Kai Tak and Yau Ma Tei on August 20.

Click here for more information on the disease.