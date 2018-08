Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah speaks with members of the Hong Kong women’s softball team at the Asian Games, where he is supporting athletes from the city.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited the athletes' village of the Asian Games in Jakarta today.

Mr Lau showed support to Hong Kong athletes and encouraged them to spare no effort in the competitions.

He will attend the Asian Games opening ceremony tonight.

A record-breaking 586 athletes of the Hong Kong delegation are taking part in the 18th Asian Games being held in Jakarta and Palembang.