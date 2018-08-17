Park closed amid Dengue outbreak

The Government is closing Lion Rock Park for a month as the site is believed to be a possible major source of infection for the recent string of local Dengue fever cases.

The decision was announced after the Pest Control Steering Committee held a meeting today to discuss measures to cope with the recent outbreak.

“According to the assessment of the Centre for Health Protection, and also the number of affected individuals, and also the relation between the affected individuals and the places they have visited, we have focused our attention on Lion Rock Park,” Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi said.

“Because we would like to protect the exposure of other citizens to Lion Rock Park mosquitoes, we decided that it’s a right time and also appropriate measure to close the park for the time being.”

The Centre for Health Protection reported today four more people have contracted Dengue fever, bringing the total number of local Dengue cases to 11 so far this year.

Nine of the 11 patients had visited the park.

The new cases involve three men and a woman aged between 40 and 71. Their home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The Centre for Health Protection urged people with Dengue fever symptoms who have been to places near Wong Tai Sin, particularly Lion Rock Park, to call its hotline 2125 1122 for laboratory investigation or referral as appropriate.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department which runs the park, will collaborate with relevant government departments to conduct thorough cleaning and mosquito control operations in the venue and its surrounding areas during the closure period.