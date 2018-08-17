CE meets Japan's agriculture chief

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Japan’s Minister of Agriculture, Forestry & Fisheries Ken Saito at the Chief Executive’s Office.

She welcomed Mr Saito’s visit for the second year in a row to attend the Food Expo and promote Japanese food.

Noting Japanese booths have been very well received by the public, Mrs Lam said this shows Hong Kong people’s love of Japanese gourmet food, making the city Japan’s largest export market for food and agricultural products over the years.

She hoped with the future commissioning of the new campus of the Vocational Training Council’s International Culinary Institute, exchanges and co-operation in culinary training between the two places could be strengthened.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong attaches great importance to food safety and with the implementation of a gatekeeping system, it has lifted import bans on vegetables, fruits, milk, milk beverages and dried milk from Ibaraki, Tochigi, Chiba and Gunma prefectures, with conditions, since last month.

She added Hong Kong authorities will maintain communication with the ministry to ensure food safety.

Mrs Lam said she will visit Japan later this year and looks forward to meeting officials and attending events to promote exchanges and co-operation.