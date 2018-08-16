Gov’t youth programme wraps up

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) joins participants of the Be a Government Official for a Day programme at a sharing session.

A sharing session and certificate presentation ceremony was held today at the Central Government Offices to mark the successful conclusion of the Be a Government Official for a Day programme.

Between July 16 and August 1, 34 secondary school students took part in the programme where they shadowed a senior official for a day to observe Principal Officials' work and appreciate the Government's operation.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung presented certificates to the students and commended them for their participation which also helped the Principal Officials gain a better understanding of the young generation's view on the work of the Government.

In light of the enthusiastic and positive response to the programme, the Government will actively consider launching another round of the programme next year, Mr Cheung said.

The programme was a new initiative launched by the Commission of Poverty. A total of 1,163 applications from students of more than 300 secondary schools were received.

Details of the programme are available at the "Life Buddies" website and social network page.