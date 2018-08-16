Three more Dengue cases reported

Three more people are suspected to have contracted Dengue fever in Hong Kong.

The new cases involve a 31-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who live in To Kwa Wan and Kai Tak. Both of them had been to Lion Rock Park during the incubation period and the female patient worked in the park.

The Centre for Health Protection said although the two patients had been to Zhongshan and Shunde last month, it is likely they were infected locally as there is no large-scale outbreak in the two Mainland places.

The third case involves a 39-year-old woman who lives in Yau Ma Tei. She has no travel history but had also been to Lion Rock Park.

Their home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The centre’s Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said two patients among the four local cases announced earlier had also been to Lion Rock Park, adding the park could be the source of infection.

“So far the epidemiological information suggests that Lion Rock Park could be a common epidemiological place because five patients have been to Lion Rock during different parts of their incubation period of their Dengue fever. I would say we have to be very careful.

“There is an outbreak at the moment because it’s very uncommon to see local cases and now we have seven local cases since Tuesday. So it’s very very unusual. And the question is whether we run a risk of an extensive outbreak.

“You might be aware that in the neighbouring places, there have been major epidemics of Dengue fever in recent years. I think we have to be very cautious and there is a possibility of an exponential growth in the number of cases within a short period of time.”

In the past two days, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department conducted five fogging operations in the park to kill off mosquitoes. It will carry out control measures in areas visited by the patients, including their residences.

The Pest Control Steering Committee will hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss future plans to step up mosquito control measures across the city.