XRL HK section safe, sound

The Electrical & Mechanical Services Department has confirmed the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link is safe and in sound condition.

The department made the announcement today after consulting relevant government departments and has notified the Mass Transit Railway Corporation.

The relevant government bodies conducted on-site inspection and approval of all safety-related systems for the testing and commissioning stage of the rail link’s Hong Kong section.

They include fire services systems, emergency evacuation facilities, high-speed trains, and signalling and communication systems.

The department has scrutinised emergency handling procedures prepared by the MTRC together with the Security Bureau, and observed drills and exercises conducted by the rail operator to review the effectiveness of all contingency plans.

The Buildings Department and the Highways Department have inspected all relevant structural documents submitted by the MTRC and conducted site inspection of works, confirming they have met the prescribed statutory standards.

All relevant government departments have also confirmed the operating systems, train compartments and station facilities can function normally.

There is an emergency rescue siding and stabling sidings at Shek Kong to support emergency evacuation and maintenance.

The authorities will continue to supervise the rail operator in its final preparatory works prior to the commissioning of the link’s Hong Kong section in late September.

The Hong Kong section of the XRL is a 26-km-long underground rail corridor linking Hong Kong West Kowloon Station to the Hong Kong/Shenzhen boundary at Huanggang, where it is connected with the Mainland section of the rail link.