Gov’t to combat Dengue fever

The Government will take multiple measures to reduce the risk of a Dengue fever outbreak in Hong Kong.

Speaking to reporters today, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the Government is very concerned about the confirmation of four local Dengue fever cases in one day.

“It is important for us to take a number of measures including the mosquito control by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department.

“There would be a territory-wide campaign. On one hand, the department is working on different sites, trying to eliminate mosquito breeding at the source. On the other hand, I think it is also important for everybody in the community to be alert, pay attention to mosquito prevention and do whatever they need to do."

Prof Chan also said appropriate measures should be taken at parks and private housing estates, as those places are some of the possible sources of mosquito breeding.

She added an e-Dengue platform was established to track new cases.