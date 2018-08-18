Slick soccer tricks build confidence

Academy Co-founder Chan Siu-pong said workshops inspire youngsters to lead a healthy lifestyle through the sport.

Mr Sze said the sport is an art of self-expression with a soccer ball.

The academy’s Head Coach Lyson Sze said players will get a sense of satisfaction if they successfully perform tricks after lots of practice.

Hong Kong Freestyle Football Academy Coach Chiu Man-hin said players must learn the basics before being able to perform advanced tricks.

Soccer is not just about scoring goals. Players can also pull off some slick tricks to control the movement of the ball.

Freestyle soccer is a popular sport that can be played anywhere with no rules or limitations.

The Hong Kong Freestyle Football Academy was set up in 2017, tapping into the sport’s growing popularity in the city.

The academy organises training courses in primary and secondary schools to promote the sport and to help people, especially youngsters, build confidence and believe in themselves.

Yan Chai Hospital Chan Iu Seng Primary School students learn basic football control techniques and perform tricks at the academy’s after-school freestyle soccer training course.

Primary 3 student Mimi Lau started training six months ago and is now able to perform some difficult freestyle tricks.

Mimi said she enjoyed the training.

“I made many friends during the training. I have become stronger after attending the lessons.”

Fellow classmate Jim Chan said he enjoyed impressing audiences with his hard-earned freestyle soccer skills onstage.

“It is very interesting. I can learn a lot of different freestyle soccer skills. I hope others will appreciate my performance.”

Practice makes perfect

Hong Kong Freestyle Football Academy Coach Chiu Man-hin started playing freestyle soccer five years ago. He learned many tricks by watching videos on the Internet.

Now he teaches at the school once a week.

He said coaches have to be patient and start with the basics before students are able to handle advanced tricks.

“Primary school students are still too young and not physically strong enough, so I usually teach them some simple moves such as balancing, kicking and juggling the ball.

“Freestyle football is difficult at the beginning and it is also difficult to make good progress. It is a sport that needs a lot of practice.”

Inspirational training

Man-hin and a few professional soccer freestylers founded the academy and have organised about 10 training courses at schools in the city.

The academy provides low cost and free training courses for youngsters from low income families and students with special educational needs.

The academy’s Co-founder Chan Siu-pong said: “It is not our aim to make money. Our workshops teach the fundamentals of freestyle soccer and inspire youngsters to lead a healthy lifestyle through the sport.”

Its head coach Lyson Sze said freestyle football is an art of self-expression with a soccer ball and is divided into four styles.

“First is the upper body style where most tricks are done with the head, chest and shoulders.

“Second is the lower body style with players using only their legs to perform tricks.

“Third is the sitting down style. All tricks are executed while sitting on the floor with your legs in the air.

“And there is a special style where players move like they are dancing while keeping the ball from falling to the ground.”

He added nothing beats the feeling of successfully executing a trick.

“When you can successfully do a trick after a lot of practice, you can gain a great sense of satisfaction.”