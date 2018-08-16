New convenience measures hailed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today welcomed the Central Government's announcement of the Regulations for Application of Residence Permit for Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan Residents.

According to the regulations, Hong Kong residents living in the Mainland who meet the relevant criteria can apply for residence permits.

Residence permit holders can enjoy three categories of rights, six basic public services and nine facilitation measures in places where they are residing, covering areas including employment, education, medical care, travel and financial services.

The regulations will be implemented on September 1.

Mrs Lam thanked the Central Government for its continuous effort in introducing measures in the past year to assist Hong Kong residents in the Mainland.

"The regulations will provide convenience for Hong Kong residents who are studying, working and living on the Mainland on a long-term basis, and provide them with more opportunities to participate in the country's development, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area development.

"It fully reflects President Xi Jinping's people-centred development approach, as well as the Central Government's care and concern for the people of Hong Kong."

President Xi had previously said Central Government departments would actively consider adopting measures to make it more convenient for Hong Kong people to study and work in the Mainland.

A series of concrete measures have been subsequently introduced, including installing ticket machines which can read Home Visit Permits in railway stations, allowing Hong Kong and Macau residents working in the Mainland to join the Housing Provident Fund and removing the requirement for those people to apply for employment permits.