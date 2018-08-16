No freedom suppression: CE

The Government expressing its regret over a Foreign Correspondents’ Club luncheon talk which hosted a speaker advocating Hong Kong independence is not a suppression of freedom of the press or speech.

Making the statement to reporters in Beijing today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said as the media has been able to widely report on the speech, it shows the Government is not restricting such freedoms.

Mrs Lam emphasised the Government values the rule of law and must curb acts advocating independence according to the law.

She added any organisation has the responsibility to avoid providing a public platform to promote Hong Kong independence. If it fails to do so, it is not inappropriate for the Government to express regret.

On whether the Government is considering taking back the club’s building, Mrs Lam said the administration’s stance on the issue remains firm regardless of where the talk is held.

Meanwhile, she said Philippine immigration records of Tang Lung-wai from the year 2000 were successfully obtained today.

The Hong Kong man has been jailed in the Philippines for a drug offence.

Mrs Lam said she wrote a letter to the President of the Philippines to request the records, as the case is of public concern and she attaches great importance to the rights of Hong Kong residents who travel outside the city.