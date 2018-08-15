XRL ticket service fees reduced

Service charges for buying high-speed rail tickets in Hong Kong to travel between Mainland stops will be reduced.

Speaking to the media in Beijing today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said five counters will be set up at the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link West Kowloon Station to sell such tickets after the rail link’s Hong Kong section is commissioned.

She said service charges for purchasing tickets in Hong Kong for journeys between Mainland destinations will be reduced to fees ranging from $10 to $30.

Mrs Lam said China Railway Corporation will study how to allow Hong Kong people to buy tickets online without transaction fees.

Regarding the railway’s operational arrangements, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan will announce the details this month, she added.