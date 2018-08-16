CE attends bay area meeting

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended the first plenary meeting as a member of the leading group for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Beijing today.

Held at the Great Hall of the People, the meeting was hosted and convened by Vice Premier of the State Council Han Zheng, to discuss and plan priority areas of work for the next stage of the bay area's development.

Reporting the latest work progress of Hong Kong on the development of the bay area, Mrs Lam said the Chinese Academy of Sciences will establish a presence in two research clusters to be set up at the Science Park.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Innovation & Technology Bureau and the national Ministry of Science & Technology will also sign a co-operation pact to promote exchanges and collaboration on science and technology.

A bay area academician alliance established in Hong Kong will promote the participation of academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering in the development of the bay area, she added.

Mrs Lam later visited China Railway Corporation to meet its General Manager Lu Dongfu. She toured its dispatch and command centre which is responsible for monitoring the operation and dispatching of major rail lines on the Mainland.