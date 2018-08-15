More local Dengue cases found

Three more local Dengue cases have been confirmed today by health authorities.

The new cases involve three seniors aged 76 to 84. They fell ill between August 2 and 8 and tested positive for the Dengue virus. They are all in a stable condition.

They live in Wong Tai Sin, Kwai Tsing and Cheung Chau. Their home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The Centre for Health Protection announced the first local case of this year earlier today which involves a 17-year-old male patient.

The centre’s Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said it is unusual to find four local cases in such a short period of time, adding the centre is very concerned about the situation.

He said he does not rule out the possibility that more cases will be found.

The centre will conduct site visits to the patients' homes and carry out active case finding starting tomorrow. Health talks will also be arranged near the residences.

It has also informed Guangdong and Macau health authorities about the cases and will issue letters to local doctors and hospitals to update them on the latest situation.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will step up control measures and conduct mosquito surveys in areas visited by the patients.

Other than the first four local cases, as of August 9, 55 imported cases have been recorded in 2018.