Sharing session boosts ties

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau and the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council jointly held a sharing session on the investment environment of overseas Economic & Trade Cooperation Zones today.

The session provided a platform for state-owned enterprises to share their experiences and facilitate business collaboration with Hong Kong companies and services.

At the sharing session, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said: "The overseas Economic & Trade Cooperation Zones are ideal set-off points for our enterprises and those in the Mainland to join forces in tapping Belt & Road markets.



"By leveraging our distinctive edge in such professional services as finance and investment, trade and logistics, legal, accounting, engineering and management, as well as local enterprises' past experience, Hong Kong professional services can contribute to the development of overseas Economic & Trade Cooperation Zones and work together with state-owned enterprises to pursue new opportunities brought about by the Belt & Road Initiative."

He said many local business people are interested in the initiative, but they may only have a limited understanding of some of the countries and regions along the Belt & Road.

With rules and regulations that Hong Kong businesses are accustomed to, local enterprises can consider making use of the cooperation zones to expand their Belt & Road business footing, he added.

Secretary General of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council Yan Xiaofeng led a delegation comprising more than 40 representatives of the commission and state-owned enterprises to join in today’s sharing session.

More than 200 Hong Kong participants, including representatives and enterprises from chambers of commerce and professional bodies, also took part.