First local Dengue case confirmed

The Centre for Health Protection said the Government will take necessary control measures to guard against mosquitoes after confirming this year’s first local Dengue fever case.

The 17-year-old male patient fell ill on August 7 and sought treatment at Precious Blood Hospital on August 8. He was admitted to Baptist Hospital on August 12.

He tested positive for the Dengue virus today and is in a stable condition.

The boy had no travel history in recent weeks and has frequently played baseball at the Sai Tso Wan Recreation Ground in Lam Tin where he said there are many mosquitoes.

The patient lives in a housing estate in Kwai Chung with his parents who are asymptomatic.

Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said a few local cases were recorded in the past few years, adding the city must remain cautious to avoid local transmission.

“The most important thing is we have to be cautious about an outbreak as (in) past experience, not in Hong Kong, but in neighbouring places there have been major outbreaks, local transmission of Dengue fever, which could happen.

“We still have to be very cautious and remain vigilant about the detection of such local cases and also take every necessary control measure.”

A health talk will be held for the estate’s residents today.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will conduct mosquito surveys in areas visited by the patient including his residence, and implement mosquito-prevention operations when necessary.

Call 2125 1122 for enquiries.