Independence advocacy not tolerated

The Government will not tolerate any act advocating Hong Kong independence, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said.

Speaking to the press today, Mr Cheung said the Government deeply regrets the hosting of a luncheon talk by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club where a speaker advocated Hong Kong independence.

“We mustn’t forget that Hong Kong has a constitutional responsibility to protect, safeguard the national sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security of the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China.

“That’s why we always said that we can’t tolerate any discussion, let alone promotion, campaigning for the sake of pushing forward nationalism, independence in Hong Kong.”

He also said the Government values freedom of the press and freedom of speech, adding those freedoms have limits.

“These two freedoms are also protected under the Basic Law. They also represent the core values of Hong Kong, which underpin our present success as a vibrant, open, inclusive and international centre.

“But having said all that, this exercise of the freedoms concerned – press freedom and individual freedom, particularly speech freedom – has to be within the confines of the law.”

On whether the Government will consider taking back the club’s building, Mr Cheung said the current seven-year lease, which stipulates the tenant has to abide by Hong Kong law, will be up in January 2023.