Law Chi-kwong visits SWD

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited the Social Welfare Department Headquarters today to take a closer look at its work.

Dr Law learned about the department’s services for family and child welfare, the elderly, and for social security and rehabilitation.

He then visited the Rehabilitation & Medical Social Services Branch to learn about how it supports the disabled and said he was glad the enhancement of the department's Central Referral System for Rehabilitation Services (Disabled Pre-Schoolers) was near completion.

At the Information Systems & Technology Branch, Mr Law was briefed on how next-generation information technology infrastructure has improved service efficiency.

The new infrastructure supports 238 department offices and serves as the backbone information system supporting the disbursement of Comprehensive Social Security Assistance and social security allowances to 1.25 million recipients.

It provides an electronic platform to enhance the department's communications with welfare service providers.

Dr Law also went to the Subventions Branch to get an update on its work on monitoring subvented services of non-governmental organisations under the social welfare subvention system.

He was briefed on the latest developments of projects under the Special Scheme on Privately Owned Sites for Welfare Uses to increase residential care places and day care places for the elderly and the disabled.

He said to cope with increasing demand for elderly services and severe shortage of rehabilitation service facilities amid an ageing population, the Government must maximise land use and identify suitable sites for building residential care homes and improve long-term planning.

Mr Law said he was pleased the redevelopment works at the site of the ex-Kai Nang Sheltered Workshop and Hostel in Kwun Tong and those of the former Siu Lam Hospital in Tuen Mun were under way as scheduled.

These projects will provide 2,210 residential and day rehabilitation service places and are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020.