Gov’t deeply regrets FCC talk

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government said it deeply regrets the hosting of a luncheon talk by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club today for a speaker to advocate Hong Kong independence.

In a statement today, the HKSAR Government said it is totally inappropriate and unacceptable for anyone to openly promote and advocate Hong Kong independence and that it is totally inappropriate and unacceptable for any organisation to provide a public platform to voice such views.

The HKSAR Government also said it has continually supported the club’s work over the decades, but providing a public platform for a speaker to openly advocate independence completely disregards Hong Kong’s constitutional duty to uphold national sovereignty.

It said it attaches great importance to freedom of the press and freedom of speech, but such freedoms are not absolute and have to be exercised in accordance with the law, adding the Basic Law clearly says Hong Kong is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China.

Advocating Hong Kong independence is a blatant violation of the Basic Law and a direct affront to the national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China, it said.

Such advocacy runs counter to the successful implementation of “one country, two systems” and undermines the city’s constitutional and legal foundations as enshrined in the Basic Law.