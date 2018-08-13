Joshua Law visits CEDD

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (right) is updated on the Civil Engineering & Development Department’s work.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Civil Engineering & Development Department site office at the Tseung Kwan O Area 137 Fill Bank (TKOFB) today.

Mr Law met Director of Civil Engineering & Development Lam Sai-hung to get an update on the department's work in the provision of land and infrastructure, port and marine services, geotechnical services, and environmental and sustainability services.

He then viewed the Fill Bank to see the department's work in public fill management and was briefed on the procedures for receiving and handling public fill generated from the construction industry.

He also toured the tipping hall and sorting facilities for processing fill.

The TKOFB receives an average of 25,000 tonnes of public fill per day to be used for reclamation and site formation works.