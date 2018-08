Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Beijing from August 14 to 16.

Mrs Lam will attend the first meeting of the leading group for the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on August 15.

She will be joined by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.

During her absence, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive.