All drugs regulated by law

All drugs are regulated by Hong Kong law whether they are imported or manufactured locally, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan has said.

Responding to questions from the media about drug regulation, she said the Department of Health will test samples from the market to check if the medications comply with legal requirements.

The department may ask the manufacturers to recall their products if any irregularities are found.

On the case involving a young female patient who developed complications while being treated at United Christian Hospital, Prof Chan said the Hospital Authority is providing rehabilitative care for the patient.

The authority is communicating with the girl’s family members and giving them the support they need, she added.