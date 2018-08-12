MTR site vicinity safe

No obvious structural safety problems have been found during an inspection of the areas near the Shatin to Central Link’s Exhibition Centre Station works site.

The Government made the statement after the Highways Department together with the Monitoring & Verification consultants today inspected the areas where the settlement monitoring data had exceeded the highest level.

The Highways Department yesterday required the Mass Transit Railway Corporation to temporarily stop excavation works of the station.

Today’s inspection also found no abnormal conditions near the underground utilities concerned.

The Buildings Department also inspected the buildings in the relevant areas and no obvious structural problems were found.

The Highways Department has required the MTRC to re-visit all the monitoring data for the department’s review.

The excavation works for the station can be resumed only when public safety is assured.

In regards to media reports about the settlement of the buildings and some underground facilities near To Kwa Wan Station due to its construction works, both departments together with the consultants inspected the 23 buildings yesterday.

No obvious structural safety problems were found and no obvious abnormal conditions near the underground facilities were observed.