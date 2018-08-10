Flu jab scheme expanded

The Centre for Health Protection today said the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme will be extended to cover people aged between 50 to 64.

Under the plan, pregnant women, children aged six months to under 12 years, people aged 50 years or more, those with intellectual disabilities, and Disability Allowance recipients can receive subsidised vaccinations from doctors enrolled in the Government's vaccination subsidy schemes.

The Government will increase the subsidy for all eligible groups from $190 to $210 per dose of seasonal influenza vaccine.

Briefing the media today, the centre's Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing announced the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme and Government Vaccination Programme 2018/19 will launch on October 10 and 24, providing subsidised or free seasonal influenza vaccinations and pneumococcal vaccinations.

To encourage vaccination among schoolchildren, the Government will also launch the School Outreach Vaccination Pilot Programme to provide seasonal influenza vaccination to students of 184 primary schools.

A total of 752,000 doses of seasonal influenza vaccination have been procured for the Government Vaccination Programme and the pilot programme this year, Dr Wong added.

As of July 31, 2018, about 337,000 doses of seasonal influenza vaccination have been administered through the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme and 482,000 doses have been administered under the Government Vaccination Programme in 2017/18, an increase of 16.7% compared to the preceding year.