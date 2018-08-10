Buildings near MTR site safe

An inspection of 23 buildings adjacent to the Shatin to Central Link’s To Kwa Wan Station works site did not find any structural safety problems.

The Buildings Department inspection took place following media reports about the settlement of the buildings due to excavation works for the station’s platform carried out in 2016.

The link’s To Kwa Wan Station is located underneath Ma Tau Wai Road with works commencing in 2012. The main station structure was substantially completed in 2016.

During construction, the contractor will periodically check the data at monitoring points installed near the works site to monitor the impact of the excavation on surrounding buildings and facilities.

The Highways Department will monitor the works in accordance with three triggering levels: alert, alarm and action.

The settlement of some monitoring points exceeded the alarm level during the construction.

If the monitoring data exceeds the alarm level, the contractor has to submit a detailed action plan to the MTR Corporation and relevant departments.

If the data reaches or exceeds the action level, the Highways Department will request the MTR Corporation to take appropriate remedial measures.

So far, the construction of the station structure is nearing completion and building settlement has been stabilised.