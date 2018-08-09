FS visits Dongguan

Mr Chan (centre) calls on CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee Secretary Liang Weidong (second right) and Dongguan Mayor Xiao Yafei (second left).

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) tours the facilities of the China Spallation Neutron Source facility in Dongguan.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Dongguan to meet senior officials and learn about the latest developments in the high-tech industry today.

He toured the China Spallation Neutron Source facility, including its control centre and underground accelerator facilities.

It is one of the key science and technology infrastructure projects of the National 11th Five-Year Plan, and is the fourth neutron source facility in the world.

Mr Chan also visited Songshan Lake Xbot Park to learn about its work in entrepreneurial incubation in robotics as well as nurturing talents.

He then called on CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee Secretary Liang Weidong and Dongguan Mayor Xiao Yafei.

Mr Chan said the city has a strategic location in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and is an advanced manufacturing base.

He said he hopes Hong Kong and Dongguan can further collaborate in the commercialisation of scientific and technological research results.

Mr Chan also stopped by a Hong Kong-invested electronics company and a multinational corporation manufacturing mobile communication devices.