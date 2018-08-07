Gov’t to reinforce rail link team

The Government will deploy a team of experts to the Shatin to Central Link project management team to enhance its quality and safety assurance.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement today at a press conference, saying the move ensures a smooth transition following a personnel change at the Mass Transit Railway Corporation, the project’s manager.

“The MTRC is a very huge corporation, and therefore when we are talking about the sacking of a few officials or officers, there are bound to be impacts upon their operation in terms of project management.

“Therefore we are making every endeavour to ensure smooth transition and efficient operation of the Projects Division in due course.

“The Government will deploy a team of experts to help enhance the quality assurance and safety assurance of the project management team, to ensure a smooth and efficient transition due to the change of personnel.”