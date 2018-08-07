Rail notification system enhanced

Government departments and the Mass Transit Railway Corporation have stipulated measures to boost communication and information dissemination about railway area safety after reviewing the existing arrangement.

The move was made to address public concern over the notification arrangement following recent occurrences where nearby foundation works caused settlement of railway structures.

In a statement tonight, the Government said in order to protect public safety, stringent monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to handle such incidents caused by private construction works within railway protection areas.

It said private development projects have all along been required by law to obtain consent from the Buildings Department (BD) and notify it before commencing construction.

Under the new mechanism, the BD will notify the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) and the MTR Corporation when granting consent for works within railway protection areas, to allow the rail operator to formulate a plan in a timely manner to monitor railway operations.

If the MTRC knows from other sources that private works have commenced within railway protection areas, it will notify the two departments.

During construction of the private project, if any monitoring checkpoint within railway protection areas records a settlement reading reaching the pre-set limit for works suspension set by the MTRC or the Government, the three parties will notify each other immediately.

The same will also apply in any other circumstances where the MTRC or government departments consider the settlement may affect the safety of railway facilities or operations, thereby warranting works suspension.

In the next 48 hours, the BD will inspect the affected railway facilities and the EMSD will review the MTRC’s rail monitoring data. They will then issue a joint press release to report the situation to the public.

Upon receipt of an application to resume construction works, the BD will consult the EMSD, other relevant departments and the MTRC under the established mechanism. The two departments will jointly announce the decision to accept the application to resume construction works.

The Government reiterated foundation works causing settlement in nearby structures is not uncommon.

If the settlement situation stays within the pre-set limit of the monitoring checkpoint, it is not necessary to suspend the construction works concerned.

If the settlement reading reaches the limit for works suspension, the works have to be suspended and the registered building professionals concerned have to consider additional measures to rectify the situation.

However, it does not mean the railway facilities involved are structurally unsafe or that railway operations have been compromised.

According to the information provided by the MTRC, there are now 64 projects in which the settlement situation is being monitored within railway protection areas.