FS to tour bay area cities

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will visit two cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area this week.

During his visit to Shenzhen from August 7 to 8, he will call on senior officials of the Shenzhen Municipal Government and visit local innovation and technology companies.

Mr Chan will also meet Hong Kong youths in the city and attend a dinner hosted by Hong Kong businessmen.

He will then visit Dongguan on August 9 where he will meet senior officials of the Dongguan Municipal Government, tour Songshan Lake Xbot Park and stop by local enterprises.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will act as Financial Secretary during Mr Chan’s absence.