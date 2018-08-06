FS to tour bay area cities
August 6, 2018
Financial Secretary Paul Chan will visit two cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area this week.
During his visit to Shenzhen from August 7 to 8, he will call on senior officials of the Shenzhen Municipal Government and visit local innovation and technology companies.
Mr Chan will also meet Hong Kong youths in the city and attend a dinner hosted by Hong Kong businessmen.
He will then visit Dongguan on August 9 where he will meet senior officials of the Dongguan Municipal Government, tour Songshan Lake Xbot Park and stop by local enterprises.
Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will act as Financial Secretary during Mr Chan’s absence.