Colorectal cancer checks launched

The Colorectal Cancer Screening Programme launched today to subsidise screening tests in phases for asymptomatic Hong Kong residents aged 50 to 75.

The Department of Health’s programme has started with people aged 61 to 75 as the first batch invited to join from today.

Phase two will cover those aged 56 to 75 while phase three will extend to those aged 50 to 75. Details of these two phases will be announced later.

Participants will attend a medical consultation conducted by enrolled primary care doctors to receive Faecal Immunochemical Test screening. A $280 government subsidy per consultation applies, including the second consultation to follow up on a positive test result.

Under the standard colonoscopy service package, the subsidy amount is $8,500 if polyp removal is necessary and $7,800 if no polyp removal is required.

Colonoscopy specialists may charge a co-payment not exceeding $1,000 when providing standard colonoscopy examinations.

To date, 685 primary care doctors have enrolled in the programme, covering nearly 1,009 locations, and 97% of them will not charge any co-payment.

In addition, 171 colonoscopy specialists have joined the scheme to conduct colonoscopy examination services at 336 service locations.

As of July 26, about 78,000 eligible people or 9.5% of the target population have participated in the screening programme.

For enquiries, call the Department of Health hotline at 3565 6288.