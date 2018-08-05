Gov’t to be firm against independence

The Government will not tolerate any act advocating Hong Kong independence.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, speaking to reporters today on the issue of the Hong Kong National Party, said the Government must curb such acts according to the law.

Mrs Lam said Secretary for Security John Lee has decided to extend the party’s period for making written representations, and that she will not comment on the matter.

She said the Government has to fully implement “one country, two systems” in Hong Kong and safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and development.

When asked about the Foreign Correspondents’ Club’s invitation to the party’s convener to speak at its event, Mrs Lam said the Government regrets an organisation is holding an event with the theme of Hong Kong independence or Hong Kong nationalism.

She said it is entirely inappropriate to do so and hoped the club would respect the fact that the city is an inseparable part of China.