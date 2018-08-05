CE joins Sport For All Day 2018

Mrs Lam (second left) takes part in a boccia session for players including those with disabilities.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) takes part in Sport For All Day 2018 at Tsing Yi Southwest Sports Centre.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today shared the fun of exercising with the public at Tsing Yi Southwest Sports Centre on Sport For All Day 2018.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department has organised the event, which encourages people to exercise more by offering free recreation and sports programmes at designated sports centres in 18 districts, for 10 years.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah and Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li, watched a shuttlecock demonstration before enjoying fitness exercises with residents.

She then watched a cycling participation activity, a pool soccer game and took part in a boccia session for players including those with disabilities.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and Acting Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin also joined activities in other districts.