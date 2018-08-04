Retailers may adjust removal service

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said retailers may adjust their electrical waste and electronic equipment collection arrangements to respond to market needs.

Mr Wong, speaking to the media today, said all retailers have to register their proposed collectors under the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment.

“They have to take the old appliance from the premises of the consumers to licensed recyclers. The retailers actually have the flexibility to name more than one collector and I think that in the future, they would adjust their proposals according to the market situation.”

Mr Wong said WEEE.PARK can handle 500 removal services a day, adding it will adjust its services if the demand increases.

He said it can also collect used equipment from people who do not buy new appliances.

The Environmental Protection Department has received about 200 enquiries about the scheme so far.