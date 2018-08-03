Kindergarten venue applications open

The Education Bureau today opened applications for six new kindergarten premises for eligible bodies under the First School Allocation Exercise 2018.

The six new kindergarten premises each have six to 11 classrooms. They are located at new public housing estates in Kwun Tong, Sham Shui Po and the Islands and Sha Tin districts. They will be available by early 2019.

Quality of education will be the prime consideration in assessing the applications, including the quality of proposed school plans and track records of the applicant bodies in operating schools, particularly kindergartens.

Applications must be submitted by September 10.

