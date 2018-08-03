Surveillance head re-appointed

Azizul Rahman Suffiad has been re-appointed as Commissioner on Interception of Communications & Surveillance for three years from August 17.

He is a former Judge of the Court of First Instance of the High Court.

Justice Andrew Chung will remain a Panel Judge under the Interception of Communications & Surveillance Ordinance for three years from August 9.

The ordinance provides a comprehensive statutory framework to regulate interception and covert surveillance by designated law enforcement agencies.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said: “Mr Suffiad became the Commissioner in August 2015, and has been devoted to performing his function as an independent oversight authority under the ordinance to ensure the law enforcement agencies' compliance and the effective operation of the regulatory regime.

“I am confident that he will remain capable of taking up the important position as the Commissioner."

She also thanked Justice Chung for his dedicated service and said she is confident that he, together with the two other Panel Judges, will continue to make use of their expertise and experience.