E-waste removal pledge feasible

The e-waste recycling programme’s operator should be able to abide by its three working days’ commitment to collect electrical waste and electronic equipment.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said today: “The chosen operator has already beefed up its logistic capacity. The performance pledge of "T+3" free removal service should be able to be achieved by 100%.”

Under the newly launched Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment, regulated electrical equipment sellers are required to arrange free statutory removal service for customers who purchase a new item.

The Environmental Protection Department said the operator of the Government’s WEEE Treatment & Recycling Facility has put in additional manpower to attain its performance pledge for collecting the used equipment from consumers three working days after receipt of the service request from the sellers.

The department added the scheme has run smoothly in its first two days of implementation. It has inspected more than 90 points of sales of regulated electrical equipment and the overall compliance situation has been satisfactory.

“The chosen recycler by most of the retailers actually has a plant in the EcoPark. Their basic capacity can handle about half of the total concerned electronic waste in Hong Kong. So it's good enough.

“At the same time, there are two other licensed operators and altogether they can handle all concerned e-waste in Hong Kong,” Mr Wong said.

He added some waste equipment might still be in good shape and can be reused.