KS Wong visits Kwai Tsing

Mr Wong visits GreenPrice Supermarket, a social entreprise which encourages people to cut down on food waste.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (left) visits Hongkong International Terminals to learn about its environmental management system.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited a container terminal and a green social enterprise in Kwai Tsing.

He toured Hongkong International Terminals to learn about its environmental management system and green measures to improve the container terminal’s environment.

The company has used electric or hybrid gantry cranes and other mobile mechanical facilities, installed solar water heating systems and grid-connected photovoltaic systems, and has used energy-efficient lighting systems.

He then went to GreenPrice Supermarket, a social enterprise with the business philosophy of being food wise and wasting less.

It was founded by four young entrepreneurs to encourage people to cut down on food waste by promoting and reselling excess and soon-to-be expired food.

Mr Wong thanked the founders and their staff for bringing a food wise culture into the community.

He said the Government will continue to implement the Food Wise Hong Kong Campaign and encourage food donations through the Environment & Conservation Fund.

Mr Wong wrapped up his visiting by meeting District Councillors to discuss environmental issues.