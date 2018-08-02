Civil service exams set

The Common Recruitment Examination and Basic Law Test will be held on October 6 and 13. Applications for them will be accepted from August 3 to 16.

The Civil Service Bureau said applicants for civil service posts at the degree or professional level should have valid CRE results.

All people applying for civil service jobs must take the Basic Law Test, and its result will be considered in assessing the candidate.

The tests will also be held on December 8 in Beijing, London, San Francisco, New York, Toronto, Vancouver and Sydney.

An exercise to recruit Administrative Officers, Executive Officers II, Assistant Labour Officers II, Assistant Trade Officers II, Management Services Officers II and Transport Officers II will start in September.

