E-waste recyling plan runs smoothly

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (left) visits some shops selling regulated electrical equipment at a shopping mall in Causeway Bay.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the first-day operation of the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment has been generally smooth.

Mr Wong today visited some retail stores in Causeway Bay on the first day of the scheme’s application.

“We appreciate that during the early stage of implementation, it may take time for members of the public and the trade to get accustomed to the new arrangements and the operational flow.”

He said the Environmental Protection Department will meet representatives of the trade to review the implementation details of the initiative.

“If we have identified any non-compliance with the legal requirements on the part of the sellers or its staff, such as providing misleading information to the consumers in respect of the time required for arranging the statutory removal service, the department will follow up with an investigation and take necessary enforcement actions."

The scheme covers air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners and monitors.

Under the plan, regulated electrical equipment sellers are required to arrange free statutory removal service for customers who purchase a new item. They must also provide consumers with the corresponding recycling label alongside the sold electrical equipment and a receipt showing the prescribed wording on the recycling levies.

The department has asked the operator of the Government’s WEEE Treatment & Recycling Facility to fully gear up and provide additional manpower to attain its performance pledge for collecting the waste equipment three working days after receipt of the service request from the sellers.

The department has also started enforcement efforts, including inspections of shops suspected of breaching the law and those which have not submitted applications.

The public may call the recycling hotline 2676 8888 for a free collection service to dispose of their waste equipment if they are not purchasing new regulated electrical equipment.