Drug replacement offered

Affected patients can opt for drug replacement at 18 designated public hospitals from 9am to 9pm daily between August 4 and 17.

The Hospital Authority will arrange a drug replacement from August 4 to 17 for public hospital patients who have been prescribed a contaminated anti-hypertensive drug.

The Department of Health has instructed a recall of the drug Valtensin (80mg tablets and 160mg tablets) as it was found to contain an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine.

The authority will set up drug replacement counters at 18 designated public hospitals for two weeks for patients who were given the drug on or before July 6.

They can opt to collect an alternative supply of valsartan tablets from other suppliers.

Patients who choose to replace their drugs on hand should also bring their ID card and go to the designated counters. No payment is required.

Those who have their follow-up appointments at clinics on outlying islands will be notified individually on replacement arrangements.

All public hospitals stopped dispensing the drug concerned from July 6 in response to the department’s recall.

The authority said according to the assessment of clinical experts, there is no immediate risk for patients who continue to take the drug. The experts say if patients abruptly stop taking the drug, it could adversely effect their condition.

Those who were given the drug are recommended to continue taking it until their next follow-up consultation, where they will be prescribed the appropriate replacement medication after medical assessment.

The authority said it has recently secured adequate quantities of alternative supplies from overseas, adding patients can also opt for drug replacement before their next follow-up appointment.