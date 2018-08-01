Further clampdown on ivory trade

The import and re-export of ivory has been further tightened, as the latest step to phase out the local ivory trade came into force today.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department reminded the public that step two of three steps under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals & Plants (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 is now in effect.

The department said species listed in the Appendices to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna & Flora, including elephants, are regulated under the ordinance in Hong Kong.

In the step implemented today, the import and re-export of pre-convention ivory is banned.

Except for antique ivory, the commercial possession of pre-convention ivory in the local market is subject to the same licensing control as post-convention ivory.

The import and re-export of elephant hunting trophies and post-convention ivory has been banned since May 1, when the first step kicked off.

The whole process will be completed by December 31, 2021, completely closing down local trade in all ivory, except antique ivory.

The maximum penalty for violating the amendment ordinance is a fine of $10 million and 10 years’ imprisonment.