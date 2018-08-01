E-waste recycling plan kicks off

The public should make the best use of the take-back service under an e-waste recycling scheme that comes into effect today.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement after attending a radio programme, saying retailers, suppliers and consumers should bear the responsibility to safeguard the environment.

“As a reasonable citizen, we have to understand that our actions somehow may affect the environment. So we recommend them to make the best use of the take-back service provided by a licensed recycler.”

Under the new Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment, sellers must arrange free removal service for customers when they purchase new air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners or monitors.

“I think that the scheme has to be reasonable. For instance, if a customer is going to buy a new appliance, usually they have to wait for a few days so that the new appliance will be delivered to their home.

“So the advice to the customer is that they should talk with the retailers, so that they can somehow co-ordinate the delivery date and the take-back date on the same day. I think that would be doable, and the concerned recyclers should be allowed a reasonable logistics provision to cater for their provision (of service).”

Mr Wong noted some suppliers and retailers have submitted their applications for removal service and registration late.

However, he said enforcement at the initial stage of the scheme will focus on those who have done nothing about registration or submission.