Security chief grants extension

July 31, 2018

The Secretary for Security has decided to extend the Hong Kong National Party’s period for making written representations to 49 days.

 

In a statement today, the Security Bureau said the legal representative of the group’s convenor wrote to the bureau last week, requesting an extension of the 21-day deadline for making written representations in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.

 

The group can now make representations to the Secretary for Security on or before September 4.

Back to top
﻿