Security chief grants extension
July 31, 2018
The Secretary for Security has decided to extend the Hong Kong National Party’s period for making written representations to 49 days.
In a statement today, the Security Bureau said the legal representative of the group’s convenor wrote to the bureau last week, requesting an extension of the 21-day deadline for making written representations in accordance with the Societies Ordinance.
The group can now make representations to the Secretary for Security on or before September 4.