Bus safety measures recommended

The Transport Advisory Committee was briefed by the Government today on recommendations to enhance the safety of franchised buses and the quality of taxi services.

The Transport Department set up a working group to study measures to boost bus safety following a fatal accident on Tai Po Road in February.

Committee Chairman Larry Kwok said under the recommendations of the working group, all new double-decker buses procured by franchised bus operators from July onwards will be installed with an Electronic Stability Control system and a Speed Limiting Retarder.

Moreover, passenger seats of all new buses ordered from July onwards will have seat belts installed.

"Members of the Transport Advisory Committee welcome the recommended measures to further enhance the safety of franchised buses with a view to sustaining safe and reliable franchised bus services in Hong Kong," he said.

As for enhancing taxi service quality, the committee welcomed various proposals taken forward by the Government and the trade, which include updating taxi service standards and guidelines, enhancing training courses, and reviewing existing sanctions for taxi malpractices.

"Members are concerned that the complaint figures in relation to taxi services have remained high and welcome the Government's proposal to implement a two-tier penalty system for the six offences of a more serious nature, including overcharging, refusal to hire, not using the most direct practicable route, soliciting and defacing, damaging or altering of taximeters, as well as to introduce a Taxi Driver-Offence Points System," Mr Kwok added.