FS visits Jiangmen

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today met Jiangmen Municipal Government senior officials and visited local enterprises in the city.

Mr Chan called on Secretary of the CPC Jiangmen Municipal Committee Lin Yingwu in the morning.

They discussed strengthening co-operation to support the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area’s development.

Noting Jiangmen is a crucial link connecting the eastern and western part of the bay area, Mr Chan expressed hope that Hong Kong and Jiangmen can forge closer co-operation in finance and innovation and technology to seize the numerous opportunities in the area.

He later visited a Hong Kong-invested company specialising in the research and production of air-conditioning products, and a Mainland enterprise that provides one-stop Internet cloud services.

He learned about their successful experiences in turning research into commercial products.