DOJ launches public consultation

The Department of Justice is consulting members of the community, including the legal sector and business organisations, on a proposed arrangement between Hong Kong and the Mainland for judgments in civil and commercial matters.

The department said the arrangement seeks to provide a mechanism for reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgments between the two places in a wider range of civil and commercial matters.

Such a mechanism should reduce the need for re-litigation and offer better protection to the parties' rights.

Hong Kong has so far concluded five arrangements with the Mainland concerning various aspects of mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters.

The latest proposal will provide a more comprehensive legal framework with the Mainland covering civil and commercial judgments beyond the scope of application of the Choice of Court Arrangement and the Matrimonial Arrangement.

The consultation will last until September 24.

Click here for the consultation document.