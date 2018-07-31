Exchange Fund assets rise

The Exchange Fund’s total assets rose to $4.1007 trillion at the end of June, up by $45.4 billion on the previous month, the Monetary Authority announced today.

Foreign currency assets increased by $62.5 billion while Hong Kong dollar assets decreased by $17.1 billion.

The Monetary Base was $1.6521 trillion, up by 0.5% on the previous month due to the increase in the outstanding amount of Certificates of Indebtedness.

The amount of Backing Assets increased 0.6% to $1.8023 trillion due to the issuance of Certificates of Indebtedness and income from investments.

The backing ratio increased from 109.02% to 109.1%.